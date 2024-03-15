Insider Selling: First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Insider Sells $1,100,700.00 in Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Eisenacher sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,100,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,310.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of FWRG stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FWRG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
About First Watch Restaurant Group
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.
