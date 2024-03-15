Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Sells $53,735.40 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Flex Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Flex stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

