Insider Selling: LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CFO Sells $712,113.95 in Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LGI Homes Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $108.32 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LGIH. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LGI Homes

About LGI Homes

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.