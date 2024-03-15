Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $96,992.28 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Paula Cipollone sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $96,992.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,384.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of LFST stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10,888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

