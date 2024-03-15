Insider Selling: Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CFO Sells $171,550.00 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CFO Nick Giovanni sold 5,000 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 591,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,310,730.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nick Giovanni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.

Maplebear Price Performance

NASDAQ:CART opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter worth $74,000.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Featured Articles

