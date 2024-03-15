Insider Selling: NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) SVP Sells 866 Shares of Stock

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 866 shares of NACCO Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $25,668.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,839.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NACCO Industries Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE NC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.16. 29,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,999. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.83.
NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.45%.
Separately, TheStreet lowered NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
