Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) CEO Sells $88,646.67 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $88,646.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,604.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 5.1 %

KIDS stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

