Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Insider Sells 234 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,981. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Primerica Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PRI opened at $245.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.28 and a 200 day moving average of $214.60. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.68 and a 52-week high of $254.40.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Primerica

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.