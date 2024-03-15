Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Insider Sells $255,367.35 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of RIVN opened at $10.69 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIVN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,175,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,427,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.