Insider Selling: Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CEO Sells 52,857 Shares of Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 52,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $107,299.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,436,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,658.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Seer Stock Performance
SEER opened at $1.80 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.
Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 517.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seer
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
View Our Latest Report on SEER
Seer Company Profile
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.
