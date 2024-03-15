Insider Selling: Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CEO Sells 52,857 Shares of Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 52,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $107,299.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,436,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,658.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Seer Stock Performance

SEER opened at $1.80 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 517.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seer

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Seer by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Seer by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

