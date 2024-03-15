Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Sells $77,239.11 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) COO Michael James Carlson sold 35,269 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $77,239.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael James Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, Michael James Carlson sold 9,952 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $31,547.84.
NYSE:STEM opened at $1.78 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.
STEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
