Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Sells $77,239.11 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEMGet Free Report) COO Michael James Carlson sold 35,269 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $77,239.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael James Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 16th, Michael James Carlson sold 9,952 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $31,547.84.

Stem Stock Performance

NYSE:STEM opened at $1.78 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

Institutional Trading of Stem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after buying an additional 350,707 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Stem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,431,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 360,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,049 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,637,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,754,000 after acquiring an additional 296,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Stem by 106.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

