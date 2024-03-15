Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Sells $78,577.20 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 35,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $78,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,165.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Larsh Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Larsh Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Larsh Johnson sold 12,117 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $38,410.89.

Stem stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $7.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

