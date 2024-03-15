Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Sells $78,577.20 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEMGet Free Report) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 35,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $78,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,165.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Larsh Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 12th, Larsh Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.
  • On Friday, February 16th, Larsh Johnson sold 12,117 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $38,410.89.

Stem Stock Down 6.1 %

Stem stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $7.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

