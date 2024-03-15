Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CFO Sells $619,269.75 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,521,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mitch Reback also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Mitch Reback sold 10,444 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $125,432.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Mitch Reback sold 6,553 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $80,732.96.

On Friday, February 9th, Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $123,456.00.

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,361,000 after purchasing an additional 224,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

