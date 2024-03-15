Insider Selling: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) EVP Sells $597,581.28 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UNH stock opened at $489.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $450.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,310,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

