Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Up 106.3% in February

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the February 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTE. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter worth $361,000.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance

IMTE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.60. 693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. Integrated Media Technology has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.

