International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $13.20. International General Insurance shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 8,670 shares.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from International General Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International General Insurance from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
International General Insurance Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $607.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International General Insurance by 492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in International General Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in International General Insurance by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in International General Insurance by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 308,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
International General Insurance Company Profile
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.
