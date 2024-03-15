InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,161 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,459. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.26%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

