InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $156,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 159.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Plug Power by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,064,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 907,604 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,807 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 62,978 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Citigroup cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Roth Mkm raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. 3,206,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,747,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

