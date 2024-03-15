InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 3,157 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 364,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,831,000 after acquiring an additional 115,138 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.79. 73,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.75. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.31 and a 52 week high of $117.37.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
