Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) CEO Sells $1,294,689.96 in Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 63,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $1,294,689.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,542,551 shares in the company, valued at $31,514,316.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

IPI stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.18. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 291.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

