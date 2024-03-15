Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 4.6%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 1,597,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,612,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 7.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81.

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 78.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

