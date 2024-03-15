Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $390.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.50 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,377 shares of company stock valued at $93,925,467. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

