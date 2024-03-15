Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the February 14th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 105,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,998. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $20.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

