Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the February 14th total of 648,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,074,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 132,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,067. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
Further Reading
