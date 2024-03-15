Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the February 14th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSJR. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. 22,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,762. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

