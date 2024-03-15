Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 60.2% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the February 14th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMT remained flat at $23.34 on Friday. 12,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,578. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

