Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 60.2% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the February 14th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMT remained flat at $23.34 on Friday. 12,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,578. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $23.66.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.