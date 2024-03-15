Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.03

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 718389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Preferred ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

