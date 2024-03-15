Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,623,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,635,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 190,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 296,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. 2,967,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,149,790. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

