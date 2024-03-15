Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 203.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,584,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,328,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.46. 573,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,380. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

