Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

