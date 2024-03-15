Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.71

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.71 and last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $977.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

