Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,000 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,088% compared to the average volume of 505 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 15,238,095 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,283,604. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 15,238,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at $631,283,604. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,474. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 749,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,802,000 after acquiring an additional 222,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,402,000 after purchasing an additional 186,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RCUS stock remained flat at $18.32 during trading hours on Friday. 255,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

