Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares Semiconductor ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,935 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,960 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SOXX traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $219.73. 2,104,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,997. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.85. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $131.53 and a 52-week high of $240.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

