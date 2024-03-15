Investors Purchase High Volume of Biomea Fusion Call Options (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 32,261 call options on the company. This is an increase of 903% compared to the typical volume of 3,217 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMEA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 3.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 125,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

