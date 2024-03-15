Investors Purchase High Volume of Biomea Fusion Call Options (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 32,261 call options on the company. This is an increase of 903% compared to the typical volume of 3,217 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMEA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BMEA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BMEA traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 125,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Biomea Fusion
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Watch for Tech Giants to Boost Share Buybacks in 2024
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Just Entered Overbought Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.