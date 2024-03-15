Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 15,406 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,049% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,341 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in UP Fintech by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in UP Fintech by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

UP Fintech Price Performance

Shares of UP Fintech stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.37. 354,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,958. The company has a market cap of $682.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

