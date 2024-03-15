Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Update

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invinity Energy Systems Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of IESVF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078. Invinity Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.
About Invinity Energy Systems
