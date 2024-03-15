iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Position Increased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the period.

CMF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. 17,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,947. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

