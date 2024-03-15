iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Fragasso Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $78,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.26. 12,486,060 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

