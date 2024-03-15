iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.26. 12,486,060 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

