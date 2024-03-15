iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.91

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.91 and last traded at $57.85, with a volume of 31984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 74,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 175,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

