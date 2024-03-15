iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,817,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,563. The company has a market capitalization of $397.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $497.37 and a 200 day moving average of $465.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $388.05 and a 12 month high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

