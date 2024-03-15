iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.57. 2,621,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,850. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

