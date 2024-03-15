iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 492,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,732,000 after purchasing an additional 328,186 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 412,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,377,000 after purchasing an additional 179,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,274,000 after purchasing an additional 179,048 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 222,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 120,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 348,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,104,000 after acquiring an additional 86,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.45. 952,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $114.28.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.