iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,427 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

USRT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,476. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $55.40.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

