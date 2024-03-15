iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Shares Bought by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 2,682.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,139 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF comprises 1.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 273,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 226,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 212,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. 243,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

