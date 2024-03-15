iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Lifted by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.1% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock remained flat at $91.73 on Friday. 610,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average is $90.94. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

