iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 233,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 80,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,293,096 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

