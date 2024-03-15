iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 273,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $99.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $72.76 and a twelve month high of $100.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

