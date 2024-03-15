iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 4.2% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $46,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,242,000 after acquiring an additional 511,077 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,358,000 after acquiring an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $906,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.01. 17,780,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.15. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.