iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.0% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $119.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,836. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $120.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

